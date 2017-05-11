WATCH NOW: Lease agreement in focus for Las Vegas Raiders venue - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

WATCH NOW: Lease agreement in focus for Las Vegas Raiders venue

Posted: Updated:
A rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders' stadium. A rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders' stadium.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The board overseeing the development of the Raiders stadium in Las Vegas is expected to finalize the lease agreement with the team.

The board could also discuss a contractor designated to build the 65,000-seat stadium in the Russell Road plot.

You can watch the board meeting at 1 p.m. PDT above or at this link.

Click here for a preview of the meeting.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.