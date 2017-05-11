WATCH NOW: Lease agreement in focus for Las Vegas Raiders venue

The board overseeing the development of the Raiders stadium in Las Vegas is expected to finalize the lease agreement with the team.

The board could also discuss a contractor designated to build the 65,000-seat stadium in the Russell Road plot.

