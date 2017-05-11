Possible pepper spray release clears out Las Vegas McDonald's - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Possible pepper spray release clears out Las Vegas McDonald's

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A McDonald's on West Sahara Avenue was evacuated Thursday morning due to a possible pepper spray release, the fire department said.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue reported the incident at about 9 a.m. at the restaurant located at Sahara and Arville Street.

At least four people were being checked out at the restaurant. Three others were sent to the hospital for treatment, according to LVFR.

Las Vegas Metro police were called to investigate the incident.

