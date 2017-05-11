Woman hit by vehicle on Las Vegas Boulevard near downtown - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Woman hit by vehicle on Las Vegas Boulevard near downtown

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A woman was critically injured Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle near downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metro police reported a call of the crash in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and East Bonanza Road at 4:31 a.m.

Police said a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. Other details of the incident were not immediately disclosed.

