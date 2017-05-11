Nevada lawmakers take up assisted suicide for terminally ill

A Las Vegas Democrat is attempting to make good on a promise he made his dying friend a decade ago to legalize physician-assisted suicide.

Sen. David Parks says his proposal to give life-ending drugs to the terminally ill would let patients live their final days under their own control.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee heard two hours of testimony on the measure Wednesday.

Senate Bill 261 would give the end-life option to willing adults living in Nevada if a doctor believes they have less than six months to live and they are able to make decisions independently.

Spokeswoman Mari St. Martin says Gov. Brian Sandoval does not support the policy.

Physician-assisted suicide is legal in six states: Oregon, California, Colorado, Montana, Vermont and Washington.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.