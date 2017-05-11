Ride-share users breaking rules by ordering rides for kids

Screen captures of Uber and Lyft show each ride-sharing service in operation for the first time in Las Vegas since Nevada Transportation Authority approved them on Sept. 14, 2015.

Ride-sharing has been a way of life for many here in the valley for awhile now, but with the convenience comes controversy.

This time it involves parents and their children. Many users ordered rides for their kids, even to and from school!

This puts the driver in a tricky situation.

James, who didn't want us to share his full name, quit his full time job for the flexibility of being an Uber and Lyft driver. He said has a lot fun with his new gig, even starting a Car-eoke system for his riders. But he said being a ride-share driver comes with challenges.

"Uber, you live and die by your rating. If you get under a 4.6, you're fired. So you're desperate to get five-star ratings and make everybody happy," he said.

Drivers said more and more users are violating Uber and Lyft rules by calling rides for their kids. Both companies said anyone under 18 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

"School gets out at 3:00, there'll be a line of Uber and Lyft cars waiting. When I pick up my daughter, I see at least two cars with their stickers on and if you're stickers on, it means that they're driving," James said.

Other problems that are becoming more common include riders bringing their young kids in a car without a car seat and some parents even leaving kids alone with a ride-share driver.

“I've had a mother and her 12 or 13 year old picked them up from a fast food restaurant and the mom suddenly says 'Hey, I need to go to the grocery store, I don't think she even told me she was going to throw her son in the car, she just gets out and goes,” James said.

James said situations like these put drivers in a bad position. They often don't know what kind of riders they'll get or how old they are until they pick them up.

He said he thinks ride-share companies could do more by educating both riders and drivers about the rules and even requiring some sort of ID for users to sign up.

Drivers can also report riders to Uber and Lyft who violate the age guidelines.

