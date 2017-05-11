Agreements need to be made this week for Raiders stadium to see progress

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority is set to meet on Thursday afternoon, the first time the board has met since the Raiders officially purchased the land for the $1.9 Billion facility off Russell Road.

A preliminary project timeline that was released this week is on the agenda. That timeline is calling for construction to begin in Dec. with a 30-month construction calendar to be completed in June 2020.

Before we get to that point, a lot of things have to be finished. Among the key issues to finalize is the lease agreement, the county and state development agreement, the high impact project agreement and the shared use agreement with UNLV.

The lease agreement is said to be 90 percent complete, but the final ten percent will be the most difficult and time consuming.

“There are some things that the Raiders want to have in the lease and there are things the stadium authority wants in the lease,” FOX5 Raiders Insider Joe Arrigo said. “It's a time where things could get a little contentious but not in a bad way. From my understanding, everything is going smoothly. But just like any negotiation, there are points where they want to see who blinks first.”

The lease agreement is not expected to be finalized until next month at the earliest.

In the meantime, there are all kinds of studies being done and the Stadium Authority is expected to start getting progress reports on Thursday.

“They're in the process of a traffic study now, in the process of a drainage study, a pedestrian study,” Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak said. “So they've commissioned all of this work that's all out there. It just takes time to get it done.”

Once everything on the pre-construction list is complete, the Raiders will transfer the land to the Stadium Authority which will ultimately own both the land and the stadium.

At that point, construction can begin.

