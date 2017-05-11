Free marijuana on the Strip sparks legal questions

Yogi hands out free marijuana on the Strip to promote the Green Vegas Project. (FOX5)

Marijuana isn't new to the Strip but seeing it overtly handed out for free sure is.

On a busy corner of the strip, one pro-marijuana group is distributing small amounts of marijuana to the public.

"As long as you're 21 and over, we're giving away cannabis today," Yogi, a representative with the Green Vegas Project said.

Yogi, a charismatic salesman-type, dished out gift packs which included a quarter-size amount of marijuana along with a lighter and glass pipe.

"All you have to do is donate $20 or more," he said.

According to Yogi, the funds raised go toward research, development and the licensing of a sight-seeing Cannabis Tour Company.

FOX5 asked Metro police if Green Vegas Project's method of crowd sourcing is legal and Metro pointed the question to the district attorney's office.

In an email response, a spokesperson for the DA's office said "We can't say whether or not this is legal. Should Metro send us an arrest we will definitely review it."

Yogi however, said he is confident that he is following the law.

"We never carry more than an ounce of marijuana," Yogi said. "We're not allowed to say how much we carry but it's never more than what the law allows."

Yogi also said private donors provide the marijuana. It's unclear how the organization handles quality control.

According to the group's website, the donation funds go toward legal fees regarding licensing, permits and allowances.

