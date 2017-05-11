Elvis memorabilia demand can't help falling

Decades after his final performance in Las Vegas, Elvis' impact can still be seen. But experts said that impact isn't translating into demand, and the value of Elvis-related items has hit an all-time low.

"The appetite for Elvis items has really declined," Gold and Silver Pawn CFO Andrew Zimmerman explained. He said the value of Elvis memorabilia is so low, the famous pawn shop will rarely take in Elvis items.

Zimmerman said the pawn shop measures demand by how long items stay on their shelves. He said five years ago, Elvis items would last a month or two. Now, they'll hang on to merchandise for six to eight months.

"The younger generation does not seem to have that interest in Elvis like the older generations has. And the older generation, who grew up with Elvis, they may not have the discretionary funds," Zimmerman said.

The decline is also seen downtown on Fremont Street, where Michael Rowbottom was the only Elvis impersonator on Wednesday evening, a once crowded profession.

"I think that's disastrous. Elvis is the music, man," Rowbottom said.

Zimmerman said it's not just Elvis items seeing a decline in demand, though, it's most of the celebrities in that era. The king's drop-off in demand is just more noticeable because those items were so popular for so long, especially in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.