Good Samaritans find wallet, drive 30 minutes to find rightful owner

Stephanie Dingman had her wallet returned after leaving 30 minutes from her home. (Source: Stephanie Dingman)

Good Samaritans found a wallet in North Las Vegas and drove 30 minutes to return it intact to its rightful owner.

Stephanie Dingman said she was getting her ATV fixed at a home near Gowan Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard and accidentally set her wallet on her bumper.

On her way home, she realized she didn't have her wallet, which included credit cards, debit cards, her ID and social security card. She drove back and found nothing.

Disappointed, she canceled her cards and went home, crying.

But 90 minutes later, she said she met some unexpected visitors at her Centennial Hills home, with her Michael Kors wallet in hand.

The local family who returned her wallet told Dingman they would hope someone would do the same for them and they knew the owner be frantic based on what was inside.

"I ran up to the lady and hugged her immediately and offered whatever I could and she didn’t want it," Dingman said.

She said the family found her using the address on her I.D.

"I’m truly amazed," Dingman said. "With cards I had in there worth thousands, and someone returned it. I’m utterly amazed."

