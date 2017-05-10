Las Vegas mom outraged after sexual harassment of daughter 'lacks response' from CCSD

A Las Vegas parent was outraged after a "lack of response" after a student sexually harassed her. (FOX5)

A Las Vegas mother is outraged. Sonja, who asked to be identified only by her first name, said her teenage daughter was sexually harassed at school, and that the school isn't doing enough to ensure it won't happen again.

Sonja's daughter, Alyssa, said she no longer feels comfortable at school.

"Sexual harassment or any harassment is not that big of a deal to CCSD, or to my school," Alyssa said.

The Las Vegas High School student said she was touched inappropriately by another student at school, and that administrators just brushed it off.

"(It) just makes me feel like people can get away with anything," Alyssa said.

She said after a student sexually harassed her, he was given a 'No-contact contract,' and she was given one too.

It's a piece of paper that Sonja said she believes isn't enough of a punishment.

"How does that protect my daughter?" Sonja said.

Clark County School District officials said the No-Contact Contract is a policy individual schools present whenever there is an altercation between students to prevent the situation from escalating in-person or online.

However, Sonja believes by presenting one to her daughter, the school is sending another message she calls victim blaming.

"She didn't go pull up his t-shirt or pull his pants down," Sonja said. "Why is she being punished? We see that a lot that the victim becomes the person who caused the problem."

Shocked by the contract, the 16-year-old posted it on Twitter and it exploded with hundreds of likes and shares. Girls across the country reached out to Alyssa, to share their own stories about being harassed at school.

It even sparked other parents to come forward, like Everado Andrade.

"What is the next stop? Andrade said. "He's going to follow girls to the restroom and do something bigger, and then will the school try to do something?"

As a single father of three, with two daughters, Andrade said he had to speak up.

"It's like they said it's okay, nothing happened," Andrade said. "Something big has happened."

Although Alyssa received a flood of support on social media, posting on Twitter about the situation violated her contract.

"I want people to know this isn't okay," Alyssa said. "I'm going to do something about it. So if I have to violate my contract, I'm going to do it so that people have voices."

The teen said she hopes the school starts doing more presentations about sexual harassment and explaining what it is and how to handle it, in order to inform more students about harassment and to feel safer at school.

