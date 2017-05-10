Metro Police defend decision to use deadly force in weekend shooting

Body camera footage shows two officers pulling up to Steven Price's home near Nellis and Judson just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Price was seen hanging out of the second story window yelling.

"Price was flagged as having violent tendencies and made threats that he wanted to murder police officers in Dec. 2016," Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said Wednesday.

Price was seen carrying an ax in one hand and a hammer in the other. Two officers were responding. One had a low-lethal shotgun which fires bean bags, the other a standard 9mm handgun, police said.

"Both officers told him to drop the weapons, but he refused," McMahill said.

Price was hit with the bean bags which had relatively no effect on him. Police said Price threw the hammer at the officer with the handgun, the officer fired and hit Price. Price at this point had been hit by both bean bags and bullets, but was still able to get two hands on the ax and throw it at the officer with the bean bag shotgun.

The officer who fired the handgun, and the deadly shots, is 25-year-old Mathew Terry, according to Metro.

Several bullets hit a house, including one that went into a little girl's closet. FOX5 reporter Cyndi Lundeberg asked how many shots were fired and whether the officer was paying attention to what was behind the man he was firing toward.

"The officer fired 13 rounds," McMahill responded.

Officer Terry has been with the department for three years, and is now on paid administrative leave.

Police said they aren't sure if Steven Price was under the influence of drugs or alcohol but that he had a troubled past.

"Steven Price was diagnosed with mental illness," he said.

This was Metro's fifth officer involved shooting this year, the second that was deadly.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.