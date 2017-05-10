Wanted man refusing to surrender draws SWAT in southwest Vegas

A man wanted man refuses to surrender to police in a southwest Las Vegas neighborhood on May 10, 2017. (Adam Herbets/FOX5)

A wanted man refusing to surrender to police Wednesday afternoon is drawing a SWAT response in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Metro police confirmed the SWAT call at about 3 p.m. in the 7800 block Flagler Street, near Decatur Boulevard and Robindale Road.

Police mentioned that officers were serving warrants in the neighborhood shortly before SWAT was called.

The man is wanted by the New York Police Department for making threatening phone calls to a person and business in Las Vegas.

Further details were not immediately released.

