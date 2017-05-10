Wanted man in custody after barricade in southwest Vegas

A man wanted man refuses to surrender to police in a southwest Las Vegas neighborhood on May 10, 2017. (Adam Herbets/FOX5)

A wanted man who refused to surrender to police during an hours-long barricade Wednesday in the southwest Las Vegas Valley was taken into custody.

Las Vegas Metro police confirmed the SWAT call at about 3 p.m. in the 7800 block Flagler Street, near Decatur Boulevard and Robindale Road. The suspect was taken into custody after 7 p.m.

Suspect in custody, Ambulance just went towards suspects house. Police update soon @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/ZCMCBmPADF — Miguel MartinezValle (@MiguelMValle) May 11, 2017

Police mentioned that officers were serving warrants in the neighborhood shortly before SWAT was called.

The man is wanted by the New York Police Department for making threatening phone calls to a person and business in Las Vegas.

SWAT STANDOFF UPDATE: The man is wanted by NYPD for making threatening phone calls to a person and business in Las Vegas. @FOX5Vegas — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 10, 2017

Further details were not immediately released.

