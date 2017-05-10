Person refusing to surrender draws SWAT in southwest Vegas

A wanted person refusing to surrender to police Wednesday afternoon is drawing a SWAT response in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Metro police confirmed the SWAT call at about 3 p.m. in the 7800 block Flagler Street, near Decatur Boulevard and Robindale Road.

Police mentioned that officers were serving warrants in the neighborhood shortly before SWAT was called.

