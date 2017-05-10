Teen knocked out by baseball bat charged as adult in Vegas crime - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Teen knocked out by baseball bat charged as adult in Vegas crime spree

Darius Higuera, 16, was arrested on March 30, 2017. (Source: LVMPD) Darius Higuera, 16, was arrested on March 30, 2017. (Source: LVMPD)
A teenager who was arrested after being knocked out by a bat-wielding resident in the southwest Las Vegas Valley has been certified to be charged as an adult in a related crime spree.

Las Vegas Metro police said 16-year-old Darius Higuera is being held at Clark County Detention Center in relation to his March 30 arrest. He faces the following charges:

  • Two counts Burglary while in Possession of a Firearm
  • Two counts Home Invasion with a Deadly Weapon
  • Two counts Grand Larceny with a Gun
  • Two counts Possession of Stolen Property
  • Attempt Burglary
  • Burglary while in Possession of a Gun
  • Two counts of Resisting a Public Officer with a Firearm
  • Two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Protected Person
  • Conspiracy to commit Burglary

According to police, an officer encountered Higuera during a pursuit in an area near Mountain's Edge Parkway and Buffalo Drive. The officer shot at the suspect after it appeared the person was holding a long gun. The officer's shot missed.

The suspect proceeded to run from police until he was knocked out by a resident with a baseball bat, police said.

Higuera was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The incident was the third officer-involved shooting in Metro's jurisdiction this year.

