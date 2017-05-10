UNLV Runnin' Rebel Dwayne Morgan suspended after fight - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

UNLV Runnin' Rebel Dwayne Morgan suspended after fight

UNLV Runnin' Rebels forward Dwayne Morgan, in this undated photo. (FOX5 FILE) UNLV Runnin' Rebels forward Dwayne Morgan, in this undated photo. (FOX5 FILE)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

UNLV suspended men's basketball forward Dwayne Morgan from all basketball activities after a reported altercation involving the junior over the weekend.

FOX5 Sports Director Kevin Bolinger said the altercation on Saturday involved a cab driver.

UNLV men's head coach Marvin Menzies reportedly met with Morgan about the incident. Morgan is expected to remain suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

The 6'8" Morgan, who is from Baltimore, Maryland, played in only eight games, starting six of them, in the 2016-2017 season. He averaged 9.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

