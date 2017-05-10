NV GOP senators want Manendo punished amid harassment probe

Nevada Republican state senators are calling for the Democratic majority to take swift action against a member of the upper chamber who is the subject of a sexual harassment investigation.

Democratic Sen. Mark Manendo of Las Vegas, through an attorney, denies wrongdoing.

Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson says Democrats have swept under the rug repeated accusations of sexual harassment lodged against Manendo.

His caucus is asking that Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford remove Manendo from committees, disclose any allegations with redactions, and hold a public hearing on the issue.

But Assembly Minority Leader Paul Anderson says the Senate should provide due process in whatever means is required.

Manendo was accused of sexually harassing interns during the 2003 legislative session, which he denied.

A review led found no evidence of wrongdoing, but he was removed from a chairmanship.

