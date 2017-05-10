PD: One-punch killing suspect swung first, ran off to avoid arrest

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the infant who was mauled by a family dog Monday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.More >
A security officer fired off a round during a reported bank robbery in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday.More >
The pit bull mix that killed a six-month old baby Monday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley was put down Tuesday afternoon.More >
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >
Nevada tax officials have adopted temporary regulations for establishing and supervising recreational marijuana stores by a planned July launch.More >
A man accused of using one punch to kill a father of five children on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas was arrested Sunday.More >
A fight between roommates led to a deadly stabbing in the northeast part of the Valley Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said the person who hit and killed another driver in a crash Tuesday is suspected of driving impaired.More >
