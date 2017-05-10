PD: One-punch killing suspect swung first, ran off to avoid arrest

Luis Campos, in the inset, died on May 4, 2017, as a result of a punch outside of a downtown Las Vegas bar. James Beach, in the background, appears for a May 10, 2017 hearing. (Inset: Luis Campos' family; Background: FOX5)

A friend of a man accused of causing the punch that killed a father of five in downtown Las Vegas told police the suspect was intoxicated at the time and struck the victim just as they were leaving a nightclub.

In an arrest report for James Beach, police stated anonymous tips from the public days after the April 30 incident on East Fremont Street led detectives to identify Beach as the suspect.

Las Vegas Metro police distributed video of two individuals who were seen running from the area shortly after the punch that knocked out Luis Campos. Tips from people who saw Beach moments earlier from the incident confirmed his identity through the clothing he wore that night.

According to the report, Campos' brother, Drake Garibay, stated he and Campos were in line to get into the Vanguard Lounge next to the Therapy Gastropub when a man approached them. Garibay stated the person saying, "Is there a problem? Why are you mad dogging me?"

Police stated a person who was with the man tried to hold him back. Words were exchanged between the aggressor and Campos when a sudden punch struck the victim in the face, causing him to lose consciousness and fall. The report stated Campos struck the sidewalk as he fell. Police said the suspect and the other person ran east on Fremont then north on 6th Street.

Campos was admitted to University Medical Center with a significant brain injury and a lung contusion, police said. Campos succumbed to his injuries on May 4. Police stated the coroner's ruling on his death as blunt force to the head with the manner of death being a homicide.

After receiving tips from the public, police located Beach on Sunday and interviewed him, his girlfriend, and his friend. The girlfriend, who was with Beach the night of the punch, told police he saw her boyfriend in a fight with another person who fell. After the incident, she left Beach while he and his friend, Javier Gaona, "walked off." She stated she had not spoken to Beach for a week after the incident.

In the report, Gaona told police his group left Vanguard, stating the night was over due to Beach being so intoxicated. He observed Beach punch a man who was standing in line outside the club about three seconds after walking out.

For his part, Beach, who spoke to detectives with his attorney present, told detectives about being in a verbal exchange with a male who walked towards him. Beach stated that he swung first and hit the other man on the left side of his face. He also said he left the area because "he didn't want the incident to escalate nor did he want to be arrested."

Police stated Beach planned to turn himself in after hearing about Campos' death.

Beach was arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center on a count of open murder.

On Wednesday, Beach made his first court appearance. A judge set a bail hearing for Beach on Friday.

Beach, who also goes by James Michael Garcia, was previously convicted of an attempted murder in 2009. His attorney insisted the case nearly a decade ago is completely different to the murder that he is accused of.

