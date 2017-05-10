NV Senate Dems advance pot tax competing with governor's

Democratic lawmakers are advancing a marijuana sales tax measure that goes farther the Republican governor's proposal.

Gov. Brian Sandoval proposed in January the state impose a 10 percent sales tax on recreational pot and send the revenue to public schools.

The Senate Democrats' measure would impose a 12 percent sales tax on all marijuana, with 10 percent going toward public schools and 2 percent funding substance abuse programs.

Medical marijuana sales are currently taxed 2 percent.

The bill would also tax growing facilities at a higher rate than currently planned.

The Senate Revenue and Economic Development Committee passed Senate Bill 487 on a party-line vote on Tuesday.

