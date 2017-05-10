Burglar punches woman, gets away with pricey items

A woman was punched by a robber at her home in Las Vegas.

A valley woman walked into her home to find a burglary in progress.

“I can hear my niece screaming ‘Let’s go, let’s go!” Renneth Juste said.

Juste, 25, said the burglary happened Sunday.

“He saw me at the bottom of the stairs then I saw him,” Juste said. “I saw him and said ‘Who are you?’ and he ran downstairs and charged at me.”

Juste said the suspect made off with nearly $2,000 in items including laptops and jewelry.

For Juste, the scariest part of the ordeal is that her four-year-old niece was with her.

“He tried to grab her,” Juste said. “I ran behind him and pushed my niece in the room to get away from him and he punched me in my head.”

Juste is recovering both physically and emotionally. She said she hopes for justice.

“I hope they catch him.”

Metro said this is an active investigation.

