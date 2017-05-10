Raiders will look to rookies to fill needs on the field

The Raiders focused its draft on filling specific needs to help the team win now.

Two of those needs are right tackle and middle linebacker. Those spots could be filled this fall by David Sharpe and Marquel Lee.

Sharpe was picked in the fourth round and will hopefully stabilize the right side of the line to protect quarterback Derek Carr.

Sharpe said he’s looking forward to working with fellow lineman Donald Penn and the rest of the big fellas.

“Definitely ready to get under Donald Penn and learn a lot of things from him and those guys,” Sharpe said. “Great room, great coach. So I'm definitely looking forward to getting started and getting to work.”

Sharpe was a left tackle at the University of Florida and will switch to the right side with the Raiders, but he said it shouldn’t be an issue.

“It's not very hard,” Sharpe said. “I played a little of both at Florida in practice but I'm getting used to it. Just switch up the feet a little bit. A little different movements but it's not that bad.”

Lee was drafted in the fifth round out of Wake Forest and said he’s taking nothing for granted. Work ethic will be a staple of his career.

“I still have a lot to learn coming into the league as a rookie,” Lee said. “I just want to come in and learn as much as I can from these guys and then we can take it from here. I've always been critical of myself, playing the game. As a linebacker you have to know everything. You have to know the ins and outs of the defense. That's what I plan to learn coming in here.”

One thing Lee said he learned quickly after the draft is that the Raiders’ fans are passionate about the Silver and Black.

“I've got like over a hundred or so DMs, comments and such,” Lee said. “It's been pretty exciting. It's Raider Nation and I'm trying to help out the best that I can.”

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.