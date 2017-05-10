Spirit Airlines notifies customers of cancellations earlier, flyer frustrations continue

The flight drama continued with Spirit Airlines, but there is change on the horizon.

It was good news for Rocky Ventura and his wife, who instead of enjoying a tropical getaway, "enjoyed" the four walls inside the McCarran International Airport.

"It's kind of a nightmare, because it's our honeymoon," Ventura said.

They said they have been waiting around since Saturday.

"They moved it the next day which was Sunday. Then again about six or seven hours before our flight it was canceled."

Tempers flared across the country after dozens of delays and cancellations. It even sparked s brawl in south Florida. On Monday at McCarran, the lines were long and full of angry passengers, but on Tuesday it was a different sight.

"They just sent me an email that it was canceled," Ventura said.

Spirit alerted customers about cancellations earlier, rather than as they arrived at the airport which eased some confusion.

Spirit and customers claimed much of the issue is due to staffing.

"Crew members not showing up," Ventura said.

There were no pilots, so Spirit Airlines filed a lawsuit against its pilots.

In a statement to FOX5 Spirit Airlines said:

"We are disappointed that ALPA has decided to engage in this unlawful slowdown, this has led to canceled flights and prevented our customers from taking their planned travel, all for the sole purpose of influencing current labor negotiations."

There is good news for Spirit however. A judge granted an order compelling union pilots to go back to work.

In response the Airline Pilots Association or ALPA said:

"The court has spoken and Spirit pilots will fully comply with the order handed down, which is completely in line with our overriding goal: the resumption of normal operations."

