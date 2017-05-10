Pedestrian hit, killed on I-15 freeway near Sahara Avenue

A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-15 near Sahara Avenue on May 9, 2017. (FOX5)

A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday night by a Jeep heading north on I-15 near Sahara Avenue, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

NHP said a male was walking in the travel lane when a man driving the Jeep hit him. The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver was not injured.

Northbound lanes from Flamingo Road to Sahara Avenue were shut down as a result, NHP said.

The accident was reported at 8:48 p.m. The driver stayed on scene and the public information officer for NHP said it's unknown if impairment was involved but it is not suspected. It is not known why the pedestrian was in the roadway.

Twenty minutes after the crash was reported, another crash happened as a car swerved to miss the scene of the initial crash, colliding with another vehicle. No one was injured in that crash.

