Bundy supporters say Ammon was tortured in prison

Forty people camped outside the Southern Nevada Detention Center in Nye County Tuesday. They said Ammon Bundy was tortured and held in solitary confinement for 13 hours. Ammon, is being held at the prison along with other family members. He is awaiting trial for the 2014 Bunkerville standoff.

Ammon Bundy placed a phone call shortly after being let out of solitary confinement and detailed his experiences.

"I was handcuffed behind my back, my arms were turned around," he said. "I was in a really bad position, and then with that little room I was crunched up, I could not get comfortable," he said.

That phone call was put on Facebook and reached more than 90,000 people. In response, people from all over the country came to his defense. Many decided to camp outside the prison in Nye County.

"We heard about some things happening in this prison to prisoners," John Lamb, who drove from Montana, said.

This makeshift camp had tents, flags and even a prison cell.

"We built a replica of what the cell is," Lamb said. "He even had to go to the bathroom twice in there."

Patriots, as they call themselves, take turns standing in the makeshift cell for hours.

"I did it for five and a half hours last night into the night," B.J. Soper said.

As they stood, they streamed it on Facebook and people donated. So far, $6,000 has been raised. The money will go to the Bundy defense.

The Southern Nevada Detention Center deferred comment about the alleged torture, to Core Logic, the company that owns them. Core Logic said to contact the U.S. Marshals, here is their response:

"The U.S. Marshals Service is responsible for the safe, secure and humane care of approximately 51,000 federal prisoners daily. We are aware of allegations regarding the treatment of Ammon Bundy at the Nevada Southern Detention Center, one of the facilities in which we house pre-trial inmates. Both the facility and the U.S. Marshals Service have policies and procedures for handling such prisoner allegations, and those are being followed. We cannot comment further. As a matter of policy, we do not disclose information related to individual prisoners to protect their privacy, safety and security."

Ammon Bundy is awaiting trial for the 2014 Bunkerville Standoff. The trial was to take place in June but has been postponed.

