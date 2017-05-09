Aliante Casino's sportsbook robbed at gunpoint, for the 2nd time in 2 months

A sports book in Las Vegas is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

Aliante Casino's Race and Sportsbook was robbed at gunpoint Monday night, according to North Las Vegas Police.

It was the second robbery there in the past two months, police said.

Two men approached the sportsbook, one armed, and demanded money. No shots were fired and they took off with cash before officers arrived, police said. No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

The casino is located off 215 and Aliante Parkway in North Las Vegas.

Boyd Gaming released a statement regarding the crime.

"The safety and security of our team members and our guests is one of our highest priorities, and we are actively working with police investigators to identify and apprehend the suspects."

Another robbery happened in April, that also resulted in no injuries, according to North Las Vegas Police.

