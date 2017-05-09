Dog that killed 6-month-old is euthanized

The dog that attacked and killed a six-month-old girl has been euthanized. (Source: Clark County)

The pit bull mix that killed a six-month old baby Monday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley was put down Tuesday afternoon.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the infant as Kamiko Dao Tsuda-Saelee, from Las Vegas. The child's cause and manner of death remained pending Tuesday.

According to Officer Laura Meltzer, of Las Vegas Metro police, a call of an attack came in at 1:13 p.m. in the 9100 block of West Brilliant Prairie Court, which is near North Fort Apache Road and West Centennial Parkway.

Tsuda-Saelee was taken to Centennial Hospital. She later died while in treatment, according to Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin.

Police said the baby had been playing in a walker near the dog when the canine attacked the baby. Tsuda-Saelee's mother was able to stop the attack, but her daughter had already suffered significant injuries.

Metro's Abuse and Neglect investigators were called to the scene. Police said it appears to be a "tragic accident" and no criminal charges were anticipated.

Clark County Animal Control Officers took custody of the nine-year-old dog. Kulin said the owner "surrendered" the dog Monday and that because the dog attacked and killed, it would not be allowed to be adopted.

Police reminded parents, guardians and caretakers to supervise interactions between pets and small children.

