Javier Righetti formally sentenced to death in teen girl's killing

Javier Righetti sits in court during his capital murder trial on March 10, 2017. (FOX5)

A 25-year-old man who pleaded guilty and was found guilty by a jury in the 2011 rape, killing and mutilation of a 15-year-old Las Vegas schoolgirl has become youngest person sent to Nevada's death row.

Javier Righetti was formally sentenced Monday for the killing of Alyssa Otremba.

Clark County District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt also sentenced Righetti to more than 100 years on other charges including kidnapping, battery, robbery and sexual assault of a victim under 16 years old.

Righetti was 19 at the time of the slaying.

He pleaded guilty in February 2016, but the Nevada Supreme Court ordered a retrial on the death penalty count. A jury returned that verdict March 22.

Righetti's death sentence will be automatically appealed.

The last execution in Nevada was in 2006.

