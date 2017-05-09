Man arrested after deadly March shooting in northeast Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police announced Tuesday the arrest of a man suspected in a deadly shooting from late March.

Police said Eric Flores, 27, was arrested on Monday at a business in the 5500 block of West Flamingo Road. He was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives established Flores as the suspect in a shooting that took place at 8:43 p.m. on March 29 in the 4600 block of Van Buren Avenue, near Owens Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.

According to police, an argument took place between two homes in the neighborhood. A shooting was heard before two men and a woman were seen running from the area.

Police located a man's body at the scene.

Flores was booked into Clark County Detention Center on a count of open murder.

Police were still seeking information on the incident. They urged anyone with knowledge to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

