Nevada adopts recreational pot rules ahead of July launch

Nevada tax officials have adopted temporary regulations for establishing and supervising recreational marijuana stores by a planned July launch.

The Nevada Tax Commission on Monday approved regulations that largely mirror the state's medical marijuana rules, which took 15 years to adopt.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports wholesale liquor distributors pushed back on rules removing their exclusive role as the first recreational pot distributors.

Existing medical marijuana stores will get first access to sell recreational pot.

Existing medical marijuana establishments and distributors will also transport recreational marijuana under the adopted regulations.

Applications will carry a $5,000 fee and licenses will cost $10,000 to $30,000.

A larger task force is in the process of drafting permanent regulations to be in place by 2018.

