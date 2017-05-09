Power restored in Baker, CA, after daylong outage - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Power restored in Baker, CA, after daylong outage

Signs in Baker are black after an outage in Baker on May 9, 2017. Signs in Baker are black after an outage in Baker on May 9, 2017.
BAKER, CA (FOX5) -

Power was restored Tuesday afternoon after an outage impacted businesses in the freeway-side town of Baker, California.

The outage occurred at 6:26 a.m. Tuesday, according to Southern California Edison, the power provider for the town of 735 people.

According to a spokeswoman, two circuits were affected stemming from substation equipment failure. A total of 290 customers were affected by the outage.

Power was restored at 2:03 p.m.

California Highway Patrol reported motorists driving past the town would not be able to pump gas during the outage.

