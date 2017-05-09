Power outage impacts business in Baker

Signs in Baker are black after an outage in Baker on May 9, 2017.

California Highway Patrol said the entire town of Baker is without power.

The outage occurred at about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

CHP said motorists driving past the town won't be able to pump gas until power is restored.

The cause of the outage was not known.

Power company California Edison did not immediately respond to requests for further information.

