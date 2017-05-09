Security guard shoots robbery suspect before he can make it through the door

Police set up crime tape outside of a credit union on Durango Drive on May 9, 2017. (FOX5 viewer submission)

A security officer told police he shot a robber twice in the chest during an attempted robbery at a credit union in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect was wearing a mask and a hoodie as he tried to force his way into the America's First Credit Union at 10:59 a.m. on South Durango Drive. Officers said he made it past the first set of doors, but he couldn't get past the second set of doors into the lobby itself.

Investigators said the man is white and in his thirties. Based on surveillance video, this may be the same suspect responsible for other robberies in the area. He drove off in a dark Jaguar.

UPDATE -- Police release surveillance pictures of the suspect and getaway car. They think he's responsible for multiple robberies in area. pic.twitter.com/Ed6SxDaDxC — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 10, 2017

Officer Michael Rodriguez with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the robber's disguise helped staff members lock the door before the robber could enter the business or steal money. Nobody else was injured from the incident.

"I think it's pretty dumb," Tony Delgado, a father who lives in the area, said. "He should have scouted out the place first and saw the activities and then go in! I don't know."

Rodriguez said investigators originally believed the suspect was being treated at a nearby hospital, but the case ended up being unrelated. If you have any information that may be helpful to this case, please call LVMPD.

"If he's really seriously injured he should have gone to the hospital," Delgado said. "We're living in today's world, and people are getting shot robbing a bank? This is not like a small town in Texas, so I was really surprised!"

