PD: Shot fired during bank robbery in southwest Vegas Valley - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

PD: Shot fired during bank robbery in southwest Vegas Valley

Posted: Updated:
Police set up crime tape outside of a credit union on Durango Drive on May 9, 2017. (FOX5 viewer submission) Police set up crime tape outside of a credit union on Durango Drive on May 9, 2017. (FOX5 viewer submission)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A security officer reportedly fired off a round during a bank robbery in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday.

Officer Laura Meltzer, of Las Vegas Metro police, said a call of the robbery came in at 10:59 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Durango Drive, near Patrick Lane.

Citing preliminary details, police said a security worker may have fired at a robber during the holdup. Police said there were no injuries from the incident and the robber left before police arrived. A description of the assailant was not immediately disclosed.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.