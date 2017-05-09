PD: Shot fired during bank robbery in southwest Vegas Valley

Police set up crime tape outside of a credit union on Durango Drive on May 9, 2017. (FOX5 viewer submission)

A security officer reportedly fired off a round during a bank robbery in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday.

Officer Laura Meltzer, of Las Vegas Metro police, said a call of the robbery came in at 10:59 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Durango Drive, near Patrick Lane.

Citing preliminary details, police said a security worker may have fired at a robber during the holdup. Police said there were no injuries from the incident and the robber left before police arrived. A description of the assailant was not immediately disclosed.

