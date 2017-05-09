Driver suspected of impairment after deadly west Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas Metro police said the person who hit and killed another driver in a crash Tuesday is suspected of driving impaired.

The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. on Tee Pee Lane and Tompkins Avenue, near Tropicana Avenue and Fort Apache Road.

Police said the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro struck a Ford Fusion at high speed. The impact caused the Ford Fusion to hit a nearby Cox cable truck.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Camaro was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. The Cox driver was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the victim.

