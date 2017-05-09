Driver killed in suspected DUI crash in west Vegas identified

Medical examiners identified a Las Vegas man who died in a crash that police believe may have involved impaired driving.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the person who died in the crash Tuesday as Gerardo Villicana Jr., 26. His cause and manner of death remained pending Wednesday.

Las Vegas Metro police said the person who hit and killed Villicana may have been under the influence. The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. on Tee Pee Lane and Tompkins Avenue, near Tropicana Avenue and Fort Apache Road.

Police said the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro struck a Ford Fusion at high speed. The impact caused the Ford Fusion to hit a nearby Cox cable truck.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Camaro was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. The Cox driver was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

