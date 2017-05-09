Las Vegas officer who shot ax-wielding man identified

A bullet hole was left following an officer-involved shooting on Shreve Avenue in northeast Las Vegas on May 6, 2017. (FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police identified the officer who opened fire on a man who was holding axes in his hands during a confrontation in the northeast part of the city over the weekend.

Officer Matthew Terry, 25, was identified as the officer in the incident that took place Saturday in the 5200 block of Shreve Avenue, which is near the intersection of Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

Terry was hired on with Metro in February 2014. He is assigned to the Community Policing Division, Northeast Area Command. He was placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the incident.

According to police, officers were called to the area regarding a disturbance. A security guard for the community indicated a man was agitated and was attacking him with what he described as a shovel.

Arriving officers said they made contact with the suspect, who was armed with a small hand axe and a larger pickaxe, but the man did not comply with the orders to drop the weapons.

An officer then fired rounds from a handgun and another fired rounds from a non-lethal shotgun at the attacker, according to Metro. The man was struck by the gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident marked the fifth officer-involved shooting this year for Metro.

