Goodwill to host veteran job fair in Las Vegas

Goodwill of Southern Nevada touts its Veteran Integration Program with job training and other supportive services to military veterans. (FOX5)

Goodwill is hosting a job fair and workshops for veterans in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The fair will take place at Goodwill's Career Connections at 1280 west Cheyenne Avenue, near Martin Luther King Boulevard. Free workshops start at 9 a.m. and employers will be present from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Workshops include building stronger resumes, interview tips, and financial literacy. Those interested in attending can register online.

Employers include Allied Barton, Associated Builders and Contractors, Caesars Entertainment, Delta, Goodwill of Southern Nevada, Sears, Starbucks, The Cosmopolitan and more.

The job fair came together as part of Goodwill's Veteran Integration Program. The program aims to help veterans with job placement and training when re-entering the workforce.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.