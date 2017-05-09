Driver injured after fiery crash on Desert Inn and Eastern

A vehicle catches fire after a crash on May 9, 2017. (Tamara Lynn Murphy/Facebook)

A driver may have suffered a medical episode before a fiery crash Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro Police.

The incident occurred just before 6 a.m. at Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue.

Police said the driver of a vehicle may have suffered from a medical episode before hitting three other vehicles and a light pole before catching on fire.

The driver, who may have suffered a medical episode, was not seriously injured, police said.

The drivers of the other vehicles involved were not injured.

The area of Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue was shut down. Motorists were urged to used alternate routes.

