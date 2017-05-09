Pedestrian critically injured in crash on Las Vegas Strip - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian critically injured in crash on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Metro police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian on May 9, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Las Vegas Metro police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian on May 9, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police. 

Officers responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard near Flamingo Road. 

Police said a group of pedestrians were leaving the Mirage area and were walking toward Las Vegas Boulevard. The group stopped at a crosswalk at a do not cross signal. At one point, a man in the group started to walk on the road. Another person in the group tried to stop the man from crossing but couldn't. The man was struck by a 2016 Ford Transit. 

The pedestrian was projected onto the road after he was struck, police said.  

The 30-year-old pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center in extremely critical condition, police said. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

