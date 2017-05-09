Man stabs roommate to death after fight in Las Vegas

A police vehicle leaves the scene of a homicide on May 9, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5)

A fight between roommates led to a deadly stabbing in the northeast part of the Valley Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Officers responded to the incident just after 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of north Sloan Lane, near Bonanza Road.

Police said two fights got into a fight when one person pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the eye area. That person then grabbed the knife from the other person and stabbed him to death.

The person stabbed in the eye area was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, police said.

A third roommate who was at the apartment at the time of the incident was not injured.

Police said the two roommates recently allowed the deceased male to move into the apartment.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the deceased male.

