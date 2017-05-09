Las Vegas Stadium Authority issues construction timeline

A tentative timeline was released for the construction of the NFL Stadium that will house the Raiders, UNLV Football and other events.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority pinpointed construction to begin in Dec. of this year with a 30-month construction calendar and a targeted completion date of June 2020.

A lot of things have to be completed before shovels hit the dirt, most importantly, the lease agreement. Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak said there are some big hurdles to clear.

“They know they have to have a development agreement in place with the county, they have to have a high impact project agreement in place with the county and they're aware of that and they're working towards that one day at a time,” Sisolak said.

Some work has already begun.

“My understanding is that they're in the process of a traffic study now, they're in the process of a drainage study, a pedestrian study,” Sisolak said. “So they've commissioned all of this work that's all out there, it just takes time to get it done. They still have to get clearance from the airport and the FAA for the flight pattern which shouldn't be a problem but these are all things that have to be done moving forward. Realistically, a timeline is great but you can't start construction until you have approval.”

Tommy White from Laborers Local 872 and a Stadium Authority member said Las Vegas is equipped to handle big projects in a timely manner.

“I believe we can get this stadium built in 30 months, if not sooner,” White said. “If you look at the 49ers stadium, it was done in 28 months with 10,000 more seats. So I believe with the working conditions we have here where we can work 24 hours a day we should be able to get this stadium built in under 30 months.”

White said the workforce is ready and they will anticipate things in advance to keep things moving.

“One of the things I think we're going to try and do with this project is similar to what we did with the Linq,” White said. “That's to have the permit and application process set up right on the job site. If we can do that it streamlines the process.”

The Stadium Authority is expected to meet Thursday afternoon at the Clark County Commission Chambers.

