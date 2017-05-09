'Spirits' low after flight cancellations at McCarran

Frustration toward Spirit Airlines at McCarran International Airport the company were sky high.

Chris Anatalio is one of several passengers who said he was surprised by flight cancellations.

"I feel like I'm being punked," Anatalio said.

"(It makes me want to use) a lot of four letter words. Some five, some three, but a lot of general unhappiness," Anatalio said.

Anatalio said he came to Las Vegas for the weekend to celebrate a friends upcoming wedding. After a long weekend, he said all he wanted was to get his boarding pass.

"I go to get my boarding pass," said Anatalio. "I'm looking at the screen and it says my flight is canceled."

The airline had cancellations filling up its departure and arrival boards across the country.

"I (thought) 'I'm just going to get on a two-hour direct flight,'" Anatalio said. "No, now I live in Vegas."

Las Vegas is the second biggest airport for Spirit Airlines. So a bulk of the upset passengers were stuck in the city like Melysa Brown and Amanda Spring, who said they weren't happy to have an "extended stay" in Las Vegas.

"It's like we're stranded here," Brown said. "We had to pay for another night in a hotel, her husband had to take off work to watch the baby."

The two re-booked with another airline.

"They said if we want the money back from our flight and our luggage ... we can't get refunded for the flight we spent $600 on through another company."

They said they were told the problem was a lack of pilots to fill shifts.

"If I give you my money for something and you do not have what I paid for, you're stealing from me," Spring said.

Other passengers said they heard rumors that pilots were on strike, but airline officials stomped those rumors out and said there is no strike. Officials said flights were canceled due to crew availability. Still, many passengers said they just want the airline to consider the damages they incurred.

"I heard about a couple just a minute ago who missed their son's funeral. A funeral," Brown said.

Airport officials advise frustrated customers to review the Department of Transportations Passenger Bill of Rights to learn about what they may be entitled to in situations like Spirit Airlines flight cancellations.

