Arrest made after 3 vehicles burned at Las Vegas synagogue

Investigators look at a burned car on May 8, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said an arrest was made after three vehicles were burned at a Las Vegas synagogue Monday night.

Arson investigators charged 47-year-old Afshin Bahrampour with arson and burglary. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

The fires were reported at 8:10 p.m. at the Chabad Jewish Center of Las Vegas near West Charleston Boulevard and Arville Street. One vehicle was heavily damaged, and the others were so lightly damaged that the owners drove off, according to LVFR.

LVFR said a small fire in a garbage can inside the Chabad Jewish Center of Las Vegas had gone unreported but was also being investigated as arson after the vehicles were reported on fire.

Tim Szymanski with LVFR said he could not confirm whether garbage can and vehicle fires were connected. No injuries nor damages to the synagogue were reported.

Las Vegas Metro Police, LVFR, arson investigators, and Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms officials responded to the scene.

Surveillance video showed Bahrampour on the property at the time of both incidents. While conducting the investigation overnight, investigators found Bahrampour at a parking lot of a shopping center across the street.

