3 vehicles burned at Las Vegas synagogue

Three vehicles were burned at a Las Vegas synagogue Monday night, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

The fires were reported at 8:10 p.m. at the Chabad Jewish Center of Las Vegas near West Charleston Boulevard and Arville Street. One vehicle was heavily damaged, and the others were so lightly damaged that the owners drove off, according to LVFR. 

LVFR said a small fire in a garbage can inside the Chabad Jewish Center of Las Vegas had gone unreported but was also being investigated as arson after the vehicles were reported on fire.

Tim Szymanski with LVFR said he could not confirm whether garbage can and vehicle fires were connected. No injuries nor damages to the synagogue were reported. 

Las Vegas Metro Police, LVFR, arson investigators, and Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms officials responded to the scene.

