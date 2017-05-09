Pedestrian dies after being hit by cab on Convention Center Driv - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian dies after being hit by cab on Convention Center Drive

A pedestrian died after being hit by a taxi cab Monday night, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded to 220 Convention Center Drive at 9:17 p.m. The woman hit was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and later died, police said.

