Pedestrian dies after being hit by cab on Convention Center Drive

A pedestrian was critically injured on Convention Center Drive on May 8, 2017.

A pedestrian died after being hit by a taxi cab Monday night, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded to 220 Convention Center Drive at 9:17 p.m. The woman hit was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and later died, police said.

