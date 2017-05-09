PD: Pedestrian hit, killed outside of crosswalk near Vegas Strip

A Metro police investigator photographs a taxi cab that was involved in a deadly pedestrian crash on Convention Center Drive on May 8, 2017. (FOX5)

A woman was not in a crosswalk when she was struck and killed while walking across a roadway near the Las Vegas Strip, police said.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on Convention Center Drive east of Las Vegas Boulevard at 9:17 p.m. Monday. A 52-year-old woman appeared to have been hit by a Toyota Rav4 taxi cab in the westbound lanes.

The woman was rushed to Sunrise Hospital, where she died shortly after arrival, police said.

Citing an initial investigation, police said the woman was crossing Convention Center northbound from the south side of the roadway when she was hit. She was not walking in a crosswalk and not crossing at an intersection.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene.

The incident marked the 51st traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction this year.

This was one of two crashes involving a pedestrian in the Las Vegas Strip area within a four-hour period. The other crash happened early Tuesday at Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.