Henderson father furious after daughters become victims of sexual misconduct by teachers

Henderson Police Department investigated a substitute teacher for inappropriately touching young girls.

The Henderson Police Department would not give the man's name or specifics on the investigation but they did confirm that they received a call from Brown Junior High School staff regarding inappropriate behavior on behalf of the substitute toward three underage students.

This is the second time someone working at Brown has been investigated. In March, police arrested teacher Jeffrey Schultz for inappropriate behavior including asking teen girls what underwear they were wearing.

"Both of my kids have been inappropriately, either spoken to, or touched at the same school within months by teachers at the school," Chad Jensen said.

Jensen said he was the man who called police on Schultz a few months ago for being inappropriate to his 13-year-old daughter. On Friday he received a call saying his 11-year-old daughter was involved in the most recent investigation.

"She says he touched another girls shoulders, and I guess touched one's butt, and then he touched her leg and like ran his hands up her thigh," he said.

Jensen said he plans on joining parents at the Clark County School Board Meeting Thursday to express his concerns about the many recent arrests and investigations involving teachers and the district's hiring practices.

'There's no way our children should be scared to go to school, scared of the teacher. That's supposed to be a safe environment," Jensen said.

