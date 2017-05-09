Is Las Vegas ready for the NBA? Hall of Famers weigh in

Vegas is not an NBA city, but it may be the closest market to NBA-ready as it gets.

"All the things that you guys bring, to put a professional team or have something sports come here, I think it would be dope for the city," former NBA player, DeShawn Stevenson said.

Las Vegas has been home to the NBA summer league since 2004 and has served as the training camp headquarters for USA Basketball for multiple Olympics.

"NBA players love training here, being here," Deputy Executive Director of the NBA Players Association, Roger Mason Jr. said.

With the Golden Knights and Raiders on their way, the NBA seems and sounds like a slam dunk.

"The NFL came here, I definitely see the NBA coming here soon," former NBA player, Stephen Jackson said.

"I don't see why not. The league is in other cities, you've got a million people in Vegas so I think it would be a great opportunity and great business venture for the NBA," Las Vegas native and former NBA player Ricky Davis said.

But not all former NBA stars said they felt the same way.

"Do I see it happening here any time soon, no, but what do I know," said former NBA athlete, Kenyon Martin.

"I think our league is already great right now with 30 teams. I want a team in Seattle, but I haven't got it back, so I don't think they'll give a team here before Seattle," Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton said

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has been on record saying that he doesn't see the NBA expanding beyond 30 teams. But he admitted he was keeping an eye on the Las Vegas market. Silver wants to see how the market handles both an NHL and NFL franchise.

"It's always a thing about gambling,” Payton said. “It's all about how this city can react to that."

"I've been coming here since the '70s, so I've seen the changes," Basketball Hall of Famer, Julius “Dr. J” Erving said. "I love coming here, it's a great outlet, and I feel good about it."

"(The NBA in Vegas is) something that's been destined to happen for a long time," Jackson said.

"We don't know the future, it might (happen), it might not," Payton said.

