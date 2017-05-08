Great-grandmother burglarized 3 times in 10 days

A man accused of using one punch to kill a father of five children on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas was arrested Sunday.More >
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a critical injury crash Monday.
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Strip resort property Saturday night.
A baby who was reportedly attacked by a dog in northwest Las Vegas on Monday died as a result of the incident.
A fire at an NV Energy substation in the south Las Vegas Valley forced a power outage to thousands Monday morning.
An investigation was underway Monday afternoon after a body was found at a west Las Vegas home.
Nevada ranked near the bottom of U.S. states when it comes to benefiting working moms.
Authorities are investigating a man's death Saturday afternoon at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
