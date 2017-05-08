Great-grandmother burglarized 3 times in 10 days

Seventy-year-old Sue Cirano said she loves where she lives, but lately has been nervous inside her own home.

"I wouldn't move for anything," she said as her voice shook. "I wasn't going to cry."

Cirano's apartment on Paradise and Edmond was by burglars three times in just 10 days.

The first time, the burglars got into the home and took Cirano's computer, purse, $700 cash, pain medication, cigarettes and food.

"(The lost money) means I can't buy what I want for my grandbabies for Christmas or their birthdays," she said.

After that first break-in, Cirano's granddaughter changed the locks and added a new security camera, she said. Two days after the new additions, they came back.

"In the video, you can see his arm reaching over trying to get in," Kassi Cirano said.

Monday at 2:00 a.m., they came back, but this time, they came face-to-face with Sue Cirano's 67-year-old brother.

"(My great uncle) came out and began pushing (the burglar) and threw him over the fence," Kassi said.

Sue said of all the things taken, it's her piece of mind she misses the most.

"Stop. Find someplace else to rob and leave me alone," Sue said as a message to the burglars.

Sue said she filed a police report. Any who recognizes the men in the video is asked to call Las Vegas Metro Police at (702) 828-3111.

