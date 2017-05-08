Small plane takes on hard landing at North Las Vegas Airport - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Small plane takes on hard landing at North Las Vegas Airport

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

There were no serious injuries of two people who were on a small plane that landed hard at North Las Vegas Airport on Monday.

Christine Crews, of Clark County Department of Aviation, said the incident happened at about 2 p.m. involving a Travel Air aircraft.

The plane's landing gear collapsed leading to the hard landing, Crews said.

North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the landing. Workers were on scene to remove the inoperable aircraft.

